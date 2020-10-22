American Eagle Outfitters launches scholarship for social justice

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has announced the launch of the AEO Real Change Scholarship for Social Justice, a 5 million dollar commitment created to advance educational opportunities for its full and part-time associates.

In its first year, the program will select 15 recipients, each eligible for up to 40,000 dollars during their pursuit of post-secondary education. They will each be assigned an AEO mentor who will help guide them in furthering their development and social justice efforts.

The US fashion retailer also said it will be offering tuition reimbursement as a benefit to qualifying associates to further promote and build on education and recruiting opportunities at the company.

The scholarship will begin accepting applications in spring 2021.

“We have always believed that one of the best investments we can make is in our people. The REAL Change Scholarship for Social Justice demonstrates AEO’s commitment to help end racism, discrimination and inequality while providing educational support for the next generation of leaders,” said AEO CEO Jay Schottenstein in a statement.

“Together we are making real - and lasting - change to build an even stronger, more diverse workplace that provides opportunities for our associates to continue to develop and grow within our AEO family.”