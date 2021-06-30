American sportswear brand Brooks to reach zero carbon emissions by 2040

Brooks Running, sports equipment company owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), Tuesday announced its plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Brooks said its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 will be achieved by first reducing emissions in line with climate science. Brooks plans to achieve these emissions reductions by converting factories to renewable electricity, converting textile yarns to low impact dyeing processes and sourcing materials with recycled content.

"At Brooks, we think that climate change demands urgent and universal action," said David Kemp, Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility at Brooks Running. "Because more than 150 million people worldwide run outside, it's critical that we take responsibility for our impact on the planet."

Brooks revealed plans to reduce its usage of non-renewable resources by using more sustainable materials into products and at the same time reducing waste associated within the manufacturing process.

Next year, the company will launch a take-back program, and by 2023, Brooks will move to 100 percent recycled polyester in footwear and new apparel materials.

Many sports brands have announced similar plans recently. Nike plans to use 100 percent renewable energy to run its factories by 2025 and operate with net-zero carbon emissions.(DPA)

