Amfar Gala raises 1.7 million in event honouring Jeremy Scott

A host of celebrities came out to show their support for the 2021 Amfar Gala, raising 1.7 million dollars for the organisation’s HIV/AIDS research programme.

Moschino’s Jeremy Scott was granted the Award of Courage by pop icon Madonna, recognising the designer’s long-standing commitment to Amfar and the fight against AIDS. Madonna emphasised the importance of continuing to fight for the cause before passing the mic over to Scott for his acceptance speech.

“Even before there was the term ally, there was only one word that provided a safe haven for young gay boys like me, and that word was Madonna,” said Scott, in his emotional speech. “On behalf of all the gay boys and gay girls who you made feel seen, appreciated and loved, I am so humbled to accept this honour from the most courageous woman I know.”

Image: Ricardo Gomes, Jeremy Scott and Madonna

In an interview on the event’s black carpet before the show, Scott expressed how grateful he was for being recognised in such a way and extended further thanks to the ‘Vogue’ singer for being a part of the fight. The designer showed up to the event arm-in-arm with Brazilian singer Anitta sporting a spring 2022 Moschino gown.

As part of Amfar’s live auction, a Moschino Lot was also available, consisting of 2022 Milan Fashion Week tickets and a custom gown. The package was sold for 250,000 dollars, the second largest bid on an item for the night.

Other exclusive items sold during the auction included a Chakra Yacht, an Ellen von Unwerth Madonna portrait and a ticket to Venice Film Festival.

Social media mega-influencer Addison Rae presented TikTok with an award recognising its visionary leadership and commitment to supporting communities during the covid-19 crisis, with Rae speaking on the impact the platform has had on educating and raising awareness in young people during the pandemic.

Alongside an open-air dinner, performances by OneRepublic and Bebe Rexha provided further entertainment for the celebrity-filled crowd, which included the likes of Megan Fox, Winnie Harlow, Paris Jackson and Nicole Kidman.

Image: Getty Images, Addison Rae