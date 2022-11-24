AMFI names new head of fashion and branding

The Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) has appointed Dutch fashion professional and lecturer Bregje Lampe as its new head of the school’s fashion and branding bachelor programme, as per an official statement published on LinkedIn.

Since 2019, Bregje Lampe has worked as a fashion lecturer and coach at AMFI and she has served as chair of the institute’s examination board since 2020.

The fashion professional is herself an alumna of the fashion and branding programme at AMFI (formerly known as ‘visual marketing in fashion’).

Bregje Lampe has a Master diploma in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion and worked as a fashion journalist at multiple national news publications in the Netherlands such as De Volkskrant and Het Parool as well as as a freelance copywriter before venturing into the world of fashion education.