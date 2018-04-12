Amsterdam Fashion Institute to develop master degree in circular fashion entrepreneurship

The Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) partners with Circle Economy and Fashion for Good to transform the current AMFI MA Fashion Enterprise Creation (MA FEC) into the world's first master degree focused on circular fashion entrepreneurship.

The MA FEC programme was launched in 2016 and aims to equip its graduates "with the skills to build purpose-driven fashion businesses with a societal, cultural or environmental mission at their core", said AMFI in a statement on Thursday. The master programme builds on the conviction that fashion education needs to go through a "profound change" to safeguard the long-term future of the fashion industry.

Rethinking the industry

“Fashion is one of the most polluting industries on earth and this is neither sustainable nor acceptable. At the same time, it’s also one of the most creative, lucrative and engaging industries. Therein lies fashion’s unique responsibility and opportunity", explains Leslie Holden, head of design and of the Master of Fashion Enterprise at AMFI. "We need to rethink how we create, design, produce, sell and use clothing so that the industry can be a force for good and act respectfully to the world.”

The Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) is the largest fashion school in the Netherlands with a focus on sustainability and has begun to integrate the circular economy strategy into its curriculum. AMFI sees the transformation of its Master in Fashion Enterprise Creation as the ideal way to challenge the industry norms and to emphasize its own commitment to sustainability.

Education can no longer shy away

The programme seeks to provide students with a foundation in business research, practical entrepreneurial skills and training to develop innovative fashion concepts.

"Education can no longer shy away from the vast and damaging impact that the fashion industry has and must equip the next generation of fashion professionals with the values, perspectives, knowledge (and audacity!) needed to mend this ship we have set sail on, or to build a smarter, vehicle for change. The AMFI Masters aims to do just that - and Circle Economy are honoured and excited to be part of this crucial development” says Gwen Cunningham, lead of the Circle Economy textiles team.

Foto: Amsterdam Fashion Institute