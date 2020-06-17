Ancient Greek Sandals launches upcycled collection

Footwear brand Ancient Greek Sandals has been using lockdown to design and develop a new collection of entry priced sandals for pre-spring 2021 using surplus materials to help maintain factory workers jobs during the pandemic.

The upcycled sandal collection has been developed in partnership with their factory, explained the footwear brand after they both came up with the initiative and agreed to take reduced margins in order to offer a more affordable product using surplus leathers from previous collections.

There will be six new styles in the upcycled collection, which takes inspiration from the Ancient Greek Sandals archive, however, there will be notable differences in the details, explained the brand, such as the stitching and hardware which have been “pared back” to allow for simplified production, and more competitive pricing.

Ancient Greek Sandals adds sustainability to sandals offering

The new range will feature upcycled interpretations of the brand’s best-selling styles such as Eleftheria, Mirsini, Thalia and Skiriani, featuring the popular soft ‘flip flop’ EVA sole, and soft napa leather.

While Sides, Parasia, Kyma and Hydor feature mono-tone and dual-colour wave detail on the straps. Afros has a similar design with a back-strap and signature wing buckle, with Amos taking the shape of a classic flip-flop, and Euterpe has been designed with finer straps for a more elevated design.

Colours will vary based on availability, but include primary brights and metallics, as well as black, natural and white, explained the footwear brand in a statement.

Christina Martini, co-founder and designer at Ancient Greek Sandals, said: “I am pleased that we can continue to support the Greek craft and expertise that goes into creating our sandals, and by using off-cuts we are also taking a positive stride towards more circular collections.”

The new Upcycled collection will be available from the brand’s website from November 2020, as well as through key wholesale partners, following pre-spring market this June. Prices start at 85 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ancient Greek Sandals