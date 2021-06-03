ANDAM names 14 finalists for the 2021 edition

French fashion prize ANDAM has announced 14 finalists for its 32nd edition, including London-based Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and Rokh for the Grand Prize worth 300,000 euros.

The internationally recognised award, which celebrates young fashion talent, is open to a designer, of any nationality, but they must own a French company or willing to establish a sustainable business in France.

The coveted Grand Prize has seven nominees New York-based Area, Bianca Saunders, Casablanca founded by Charaf Tajer, Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rokh by Rok Hwang, Wales Bonner and Berlin-based GmbH, from design duo Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, who were recently named creative directors of Trussard.

Commenting on being named a finalist, Grace Wales Bonner, who won the LVMH Prize in 2016 , said in a statement: “I am delighted to be a finalist for the ANDAM Fashion Award this year, the award holds such an important history and legacy. Expanding Wales Bonner’s presence in Paris is incredibly important to us.”

While GmbH duo, Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, commented: “We are incredibly honoured to be selected as finalists for the legendary ANDAM Fashion Awards. Paris is the stage where we have built our brand over the last 5 years, and we can’t wait to be back.”

The judging panel also announced four finalists for the Pierre Bergé prize - Charles de Vilmorin, who was named creative director of Rochas earlier this year, alongside EgonLab, Ester Manas, and Uniforme Paris. The award aims to reward a French company with 100,000 euros to give the brand the “means to grow and reach an international audience”.

On being named a finalist, Charles de Vilmorin, said: “I am very happy to be a finalist for the Pierre Bergé Prize this year, it’s a real honour for me. I am touched to see that my work speaks and appeals to professionals I admire. Fashion is truly a passion through which I like to express myself, and pass messages that are close to my heart.

“ANDAM has always known how to defend its values and give a voice to designers with strong universes and messages, so I am honoured to be part of them.”

Image: courtesy of ANDAM

The Accessories Prize, worth 50,000 euros to the winner, named three finalists - Paris-based leather goods maker Aswad founded by Sonia Ahmimou, Parisian jeweller Samuel François and Austria’s Published By.

Natalie Dufour, founder and director of ANDAM, said in a statement: “The richness and diversity of the candidacies received illustrate a strong and global creative energy and confirm the attractiveness of Paris, where all these talents want to converge.

“I am delighted to see the power ANDAM has taken since I founded it in 1989 and glad for the constantly reinforced commitment of the biggest actors of the fashion industry.”

Cédric Charbit, chief executive and president of Balenciaga and mentor of the 2021 ANDAM fashion award’s winner added: “The 2021 edition ANDAM finalists are each highly qualified, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the jury for a strong and aligned selection. Together with the jury, we wished to expand the quantity of finalists in order to make this edition a platform for recognising and promoting of a greater number of talents.”

The French fashion prize is supported by the French Ministry of Culture and DEFI (Committee for the Promotion and Development of the French Fashion Industry), as well as private sponsors including Balenciaga, Chanel, Chloe, Fondation Pierre Berge, Yves Saint Laurent, Galeries Lafayette, Google, Hermes, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH, L’Oreal Paris, OTB, Premiere Classe, Swarovski and Tomorrow.

The winners of the 2021 edition will be selected on July 1.