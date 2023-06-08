Andrea Limbardi to assume CEO role at Reitmans in September

Women's apparel retailer Reitmans (Canada) Limited has announced the appointment of Andrea Limbardi as president and chief executive officer, effective September 5, 2023.

The company said in a statement that Stephen Reitman, current president and chief executive officer, will assume the position of executive chairman of the board, while Daniel Rabinowicz will take on the position of vice-chair and lead independent director.

On the appointment of Andrea Limbardi, Reitman said: "For 97 years, a member of the Reitman family has been at the helm of RCL, and it is with great pride and confidence that we turn the reins over to a skilled and brilliant executive. I know that Andrea's extensive experience in retail, coupled with her strategic business acumen and strong leadership abilities will bring her and the company much success."

Andrea Limbardi, the company added, brings over 20 years of experience in operations, customer service, merchandising, marketing and e-commerce, and is a thoughtful and visionary leader.

"I am thankful to Stephen and the entire board for their confidence, and I look forward to their partnership to continue to grow this iconic Canadian retailer. I am also excited to work with and meet the incredible teams at RCL's three banners: Reitmans, Penningtons, and RW&CO," added Limbardi.