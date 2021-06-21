Andy Murray to wear Merino wool kit at Wimbledon

Tennis great Andy Murray will wear an innovative merino wool kit created by AMC and The Woolmark Company at Wimbledon.

The natural benefits and breathability of merino wool are unmatchable, providing athletes like Murray with softness on the skin to keep them comfortable and cool.

“I’ve been testing the kit for a few months now and am really happy with how it feels and performs,” revealed Andy Murry in a statement.

He continued, “I work closely with the designers on every piece and give regular feedback, for me, the technical performance is vital.

“It’s also very important the kit is sustainable and I like the fact it looks and feels a bit different.”

Merino wool is the world’s original performance fibre

Merino wool is also known for its natural elasticity, which is great for stretching. The fibres also provide natural odour resistance, allowing high performing athletes to stay fresher for longer.

The fibre is also environmentally friendly, being 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable.

Stuart McCullough, The Woolmark Company’s managing director said in a release: “The launch of this innovative kit elevates merino wool to an entirely new level of performance on a global stage and demonstrates that Merino wool garments are both stylish and capable of use in an elite sporting environment.”

Murray will don the merino wool pieces at training for his Wimbledon matches and all tournaments.

A 5-piece collection will also be available worldwide from June 28, 2021.