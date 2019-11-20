Anine Bing collaborates with photographer Terry O’Neill for limited-edition capsule

Los Angeles-based Anine Bing—which has become known for its rock n’ roll aesthetic of motorcycle jackets, boots, denim, and more—has teamed up with Terry O’Neill to create a limited-edition collection inspired by the late photographer. The collection’s launch follows O’Neill’s death, which happened on Nov. 16 this year .

“I have always been inspired by Terry O’Neill’s work and it has been a dream to collaborate with him on this collection,” Bing said of working with the photographer for the collection. “I am constantly surrounded by Terry’s photographs. I have his infamous prints in my home and his beautiful books on my desk. His style has been a part of our brand’s DNA since the beginning.”

The Anine Bing x Terry O’Neill collection consists of three pieces, an elongated T-shirt dress, a T-shirt, and a sweatshirt. According to an announcement from the fashion brand, it felt natural to let the photographer’s work speak for itself. As a result, the collection features a selection of O’Neill’s iconic work on Anine Bing’s timeless silhouettes.

As part of the collection, in loving memory of O’Neill, a portion of the proceeds from the capsule will go towards The Bobby Moore Fund via Cancer Research UK, an organization selected by the photographer and his team.

The Anine Bing x Terry O’Neill collection is available online and in Anine Bing stores worldwide.

Images: Courtesy of Anine Bing