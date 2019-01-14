Anita Dongre teams up with Lenzing for S/S ’19 collection using Tencel

Anita Dongre has used Tencel for her spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection to be showcased at upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) that begins on January 30. The collection represents summer at its best, abounding in floral prints, vibrant hues and light and flowing, fuss-free silhouettes. These garments would be perfect accompaniments to a luxury resort holiday or destination summer weddings.

Tencel is a branded Lyocell fiber extracted from raw wood. A product of Lenzing, the fiber is crafted within a closed-loop production system and is biodegradable and compostable. Brands like H&M, Marks & Spencer, Jockey, Raymond and Arvind incorporate Tencel in their designs. Tencel made a major impact when Lenzing collaborated with Rajesh Pratap Singh for a ready-to-wear collection. With Anita Dongre, Lenzing hopes to create a long-term partnership encompassing all of the designer’s brands—the eponymous prêt and luxury label Anita Dongre, the high-street labels And and Global Desi and the sustainable label Grassroot. Tencel is already being used in some designs of And and Anita Dongre. Global Desi’s forthcoming collection for spring/summer 2019 will incorporate EcoVero, another fiber from Lenzing.

While the collaboration takes forward Dongre’s quest for sustainable design, it offers Lenzing greater exposure in the Indian market. Both Anita Dongre and Lenzing share a common vision of sustainability. While Lenzing has the right fiber, Dongre has the right design sensibility.