Anita Dongre teams with Rajasthani painter Lekhraj for new bridal line

Designer Anita Dongre has collaborated with a traditional Rajasthani painter, Lekhraj, to create a bridal line ‘Pichhwai’. The limited edition collection was created over the course of two years. The Rajasthani art of Pichhwai is very old and known for its intricate detailing. Dongre translated its fine brushstrokes into a 15 piece bridal-focused collection where the art form has been hand painted directly on to her garments.

On a visit to Rajasthan, the designer happened to meet Lekhraj. Intrigued and inspired by the intricacy of his work and flawless brush strokes, she felt she had to give this art another form of life. Lekhraj handpainted his art on to Dongre’s traditional wear designs to create a new outlook on an age old tradition. The pioneering collection features classic bridal lehengas with floral motifs and birds celebrating the cornucopia of nature. A black cocktail dress and gown also feature and the hand-painted menagerie stands out on their dark hues. The limited edition line is an innovative take on traditional wear and Dongre’s collaboration brings the traditional art world into fashion in a new way.

A showcase of exquisite Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship in a contemporary language is prevalent in all of Anita Dongre’s designs.