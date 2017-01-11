Anita Dongre to be grand finale designer for LFW Summer Resort 2017

Anita Dongre will bring the curtains down at the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 to be held in Mumbai from February 1 to 5. Lakme has introduced a new generation of lipsticks enriched with argan oil, a beauty solution, also known as liquid gold. The ace designer will bring alive the liquid gold theme through her designs.

The fashion week hopes to give a bigger business platform, as more labels will be putting up their collections, giving buyers a large variety to choose from. A new batch of Gen Next designers have been chosen to showcase at this edition. The budding labels of Pallavi Singh, Nakita Singh, Soumodeep Dutta, Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla and Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri will be presenting their collection on the first day.

Dongre has been at the forefront of fashion for over two decades, having created one of the most successful fashion houses in India. Launched in 1995, the House of Anita Dongre comprises a portfolio of brands namely And (western wear for women), Global Desi (bohemian-inspired line of clothing), Anita Dongre bespoke bridal couture and menswear, Grassroot (sustainable luxury prêt) and Pinkcity (handcrafted fine jewelry in gold jadau).