Anna Sui launches limited capsule collection with Neiman Marcus

New York-based designer Anna Sui has launched a mesh collection in partnership with Neiman Marcus.

The limited-edition mesh capsule collection is inspired by summer florals with a tribute to 90’s grunge.

The pieces are made in the New York City garment district and are the perfect breathable, layering pieces for the season.

The collaboration is now available online at Anna Sui, with more styles set to be released in the coming weeks on Neiman Marcus.