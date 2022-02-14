Anne Klein taps Joan Smalls for ‘see it now, buy it now’ campaign

American fashion brand Anne Klein has unveiled its spring 2022 campaign during New York Fashion Week, revealing digitally-led activations starring supermodel and activist Joan Smalls.

A ‘see it now, buy it now’ lookbook and video presentation, released through CFDA’s Runway 360 platform, comes as the brand’s first addition to a multiyear campaign that will showcase a “dynamic” woman and celebrity each season.

Created as an ongoing series, Anne Klein’s new campaign strategy looks to profile notable women “who are creating change using their public platforms”. Each celebrated individual will be displayed in the brand’s print, video and digital activations.

Actress Gina Rodriguez will be the second talent to be featured in the brand’s autumn 2022 campaign, with additional names for next year to be announced at a later date.

Alongside being the first to be a part of this ongoing campaign, Smalls will also be joining Anne Klein and an unannounced retail partner on a charitable initiative that is set to be revealed soon.