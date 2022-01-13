Anne Klein to launch bath and body care products

Womenswear brand Anne Klein, owned by WHP Global, has signed a long-term licensing agreement with A.P. Deauville to launch a line of bath and body care products.

The first Anne Klein branded bath and body products will be shipped this month and will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and speciality retailers throughout the US and Canada.

The range will include a full line of women’s bath, body care and spa products including restorative body washes, exfoliating scrub and lotions, radiant face cream and cleanser, liquid hand soap, and calming bubble bath.

Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global, said in a statement: “With self-care at an all-time high, we are thrilled to be partnering with A.P. Deauville to bring to life an elevated bath and body collection for the Anne Klein brand in one of the highest growth sectors of the beauty market.

“As we kick off the new year, we remain committed to expanding Anne Klein’s product assortment and offering customers a new way to experience and incorporate this timeless brand into their everyday lives.”

Fred Horowitz, chairman and chief executive at A.P. Deauville, added: “We are excited to partner with WHP to bring a new and significant category to the iconic Anne Klein brand, which serves the needs of millions of women around the world through timeless, elegant style.

“With the addition of personal care products, Anne Klein can further empower its customer whether they are starting or ending their day with a restorative and nourishing experience that only the Anne Klein Bath & Body line can offer.”