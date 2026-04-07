Annual Montclair State fashion show highlights emerging designers

Montclair State University students are set to present their annual fashion show, offering a platform for emerging designers to showcase original work across a wide range of styles and silhouettes.

According to coverage from Montclair Local, the student-produced event highlights creative experimentation, with collections exploring diverse aesthetics and concepts through design and styling. The runway serves as a space for students to translate coursework into finished garments and gain experience in presentation and production.

The annual show typically involves collaboration across design, merchandising and production roles, giving participants hands-on exposure to industry-style workflows. For fashion students, the event provides an opportunity to develop portfolios, while educators often view it as a culmination of practical learning and interdisciplinary teamwork.

Such university-led runway presentations continue to play an important role in fashion education, allowing students to test creative ideas in a professional setting and engage with peers, faculty and the wider community.