Anta, Ugg and Ralph Lauren come out on top in StockX’s ‘Big Facts’ index

Marketplace and resale platform StockX has published its sixth annual ‘Big Facts: Current Culture Index’, in which it outlined which brands made the biggest impact and drove the most demand for 2024. The company used the report as an opportunity to highlight its own achievements: that it had surpassed 60 million lifetime trade over the year, and welcomed 20 million lifetime buyers, “further underscoring the strength of the resale market”.

This was then underlined in a statement from StockX co-founder and CEO, Greg Schwartz, who said: “The resale market proved its resilience in 2024, with more than 100 brands closing the year with record sales on StockX. We’re incredibly optimistic about the year ahead. Whatever 2025 has in store – whether that be new names in streetwear, viral collectibles brands, or a fresh set of players in the sneaker space – our product offering will continue to diversify to serve our customers as new trends take hold.”

In the way of sneakers, Nike maintained the top spot in terms of popularity for the year, while Adidas returned to the number three spot, in spite of diversifying its offering and lowering its sales of Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. Asics also remained in the fifth position. Despite this, the brand enjoyed record sales via StockX, with trades increasing 350 percent YoY. Jordan and New Balance sat at second and fourth, respectively.

Ugg, Nike and Fear of God maintain reign in respective categories

Chinese sportswear giants enjoyed strong growth over 2024. The fastest growing sneaker brand on the site was Anta, which grew in trade by 1,901 percent YoY, aided by Kyrie Irving’s signature Kai 1 shoe. Li-Ning was seventh fastest, as sales jumped 113 percent. Anta was followed by Maison Margiela, whose trades increased 425 percent.

Anta x Kyrie Irving, Kai 1 sneaker. Credits: Anta.

On the more general footwear front, Ugg continued to reign as number one in popularity for the second year in a row, with Crocs maintaining second place. Timberland and Birksenstock swapped positions, now coming third and fourth, respectively. The former set a new trading record on StockX, closing the year with more than 200 percent trade growth thanks to coveted collaborations. Gucci sat at fifth, and was reported to be the fastest growing shoe brand of the year, with trades up more than 400 percent.

Akin to sneakers and shoes, there also wasn’t much movement among apparel. Fear of God remained in the top position, followed by Supreme and Nike. Kanye West’s Yeezy moved up one spot to fourth, pushing Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack down into fifth. Polo Ralph Lauren was cited to be the fastest growing apparel brand, with sales bolstered by the emergence of ‘Ralphcore’ on social media, boosting trades 600 percent. The label was followed by five-year-old streetwear brand Hellstar, which boasted a 291 percent YoY uptick in trades.

Fear of God x Selfridges Credits: Selfridges.

Next generation brands show potential to shake things up in 2025

There were more significant shifts among accessories, with Stanley, the brand known for its giant tumblers, jumping 68 spots to snap up the second position in popularity, sitting below Supreme. Nike and Gucci rose one place each, coming in at third and fifth, respectively, while Swatch fell two places to fourth. Versace, meanwhile, was among the year’s biggest movers, as a surge in demand for its Biggie sunglasses helped secure a 1,022 percent sales growth. This put it in third place for the fastest-moving accessories category, following Arc’Teryx, which welcomed a 1,625 percent sales boost.

Looking ahead, StockX said it was anticipating for a “new set of brands to carve out space for themselves” in 2025, while viral releases like New Balance’s 1906 sneaker loafer could reflect consumer willingness towards “outside-the-box thinking and design”. Newer brands like Hellstar and Revenge also have the potential to shake things up in apparel, as StockX experts suggest a continued interest in next generation names.