Anthony Joshua collaborates with Boss

Luxury fashion brand Boss has collaborated with British boxer Anthony Joshua on an exclusive capsule collection for autumn/winter 2020.

The new Boss x AJBxng collection of ten “easy-wear pieces” has been co-created by Joshua, and is presented in an elevated shade of midnight with highlights of gold to combine both the brand’s signature elegance and Joshua’s desire to include “the colour that represents a win.”

T-shirts, sweatshirts, jersey pants, knits, and a hooded jacket make up the capsule, each featuring a curved interpretation of the iconic Boss logo in gold, either as a signature detail, or in oversized form across the chest or upper back.

The T-shirts and sweatshirts are offered in a relaxed fit, while the knitwear pieces and jersey pants are cut closer to the body to create a streamlined silhouette.

On co-creating his first fashion collection with Boss, Joshua said in a statement: “It’s an honour due to Boss’ legacy in the sport of boxing from sponsoring Klitschko to Boss being worn in the Rocky films it definitely feels like the baton has been passed on to me and I take that responsibility seriously.

“Co-creating a collection with Boss is a great feeling as I’ve been a fan and customer of the brand for a long time, the Boss x AJBxng collection felt like the next natural step in our partnership and I’m proud of what we have achieved together.”

Each piece of the collection features a woven label featuring motivational words from the boxer: “One more hour, one more day. Never let success get to your head, or failure to your heart.” Joshua also repeats these quotes in a campaign film showing the story behind the collection, shot in London earlier this year.

On describing the collection, Joshua explained: “The collection is simple, clean and classic. I wanted the pieces to be versatile so you would feel just as comfortable wearing it to relax in, as you would on a night out. It was important to me that it had that multifunctional element.

“The colour palette is also reflective of this, the navy offsets the gold which was included as it represents a win. Each piece is reflective of my own style and that was important to me.”

While this collaboration marks the first time Joshua has designed a collection with Boss, the boxer has had a close relationship with the luxury label, as he was the face of Boss Stretch Tailoring campaign in 2018.

Joshua added: “I’ve been working with Boss for a few years now as an ambassador for their stretch tailoring collections, outside of the gym I wear the more casual pieces from Boss and so the partnership came about really naturally.

“We discussed bringing together Boss with AJBxng on a collection reflective of my own style and I’m proud of what we have achieved together. We also agreed on the inclusion of my quotes into the collection as they are personally representative of my mindset and the selection of materials was really important.”

The Boss x AJBxng collection is available in-store and online from September 2.

Images: courtesy of Boss