Applications open for AMFI student essay writing competition in collaboration with Fair Wear Foundation

Dutch fashion institution Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) is collaborating with The Fair Wear Foundation, the AMFI study association ‘The New Mode Collective’, and its student-led sustainability group ‘Dirty Laundry’ on a new essay writing competition for students. Essays can be submitted until November 15.

Entitled the Klaus Hohenegger Essay Competition, named after Klaus Hohenegger, an expert on fair pricing in the industry, it encourages AMFI students to write a 500-1000 word essay that ‘addresses the key challenges in protecting human rights in the garment supply chain’, as per an article on study association The New Mode Collective’s website.

The Fair Wear Foundation is an Amsterdam-based non-profit organisation that works with garment companies to improve labour conditions in the garment industry.

Hohenegger was a member of the Fair Wear Foundation with his company Thrive Collaborative. After working as a factory manager and a buyer in sourcing and production countries in different parts of the world for several years, developed the Fair Price App, a tool with the ability to track payment transactions which he developed in collaboration with The Fair Wear Foundation.

The jury for the brand new competition includes two AMFI educators, researcher and foundation year coordinator Merunisha Moonilal and Deniz Koksal, head of fashion education at the institute, as well as other key industry figures that closely collaborate with the Fair Wear Foundation.

The winner of the competition will be able to take home a 500 euro cash prize and the runner-up will receive 250 euros.

The deadline for essay submission is November 15. Essay topics and detailed submission guidelines are available to students on The New Mode Collective website.