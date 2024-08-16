Applications open for Francophone Young Fashion Designers Competition

First launched in 2019, the Francophone Young Fashion Designers Competition is back for its second edition. The call for applications is now open, with the final set to take place in October 2024 during the ‘Francophonie Summit’, the event for French-language speakers.

To participate in the Francophone Young Fashion Designers Competition, applicants must meet certain criteria.

The competition is open to fashion designers aged 18 to 35 who are originally from a member state of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF). They can be fashion students, recent graduates, emerging designers or established professionals.

Francophone Young Fashion Designers Competition opens applications

“The 2024 edition of this competition aims to celebrate the creativity and innovation of young fashion designers from French-speaking countries, with a particular focus on eco-responsible practices centred around upcycling,” Chantal Durivage, jury member and executive vice president of creative development at M.A.D Collectif, which produces and creates fashion events in Canada and internationally, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Candidates will be evaluated based on a variety of criteria, namely: concept, originality and innovation, creative strategy and final design, technical quality, functionality and practicality, storytelling and quality of visual presentation, and market potential.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. It was translated from French into English with the help of an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.