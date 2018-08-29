Applications open for Global Change Award 2019

Do you have an innovative idea to make the fashion industry more sustainable? Applications for the Global Change Award have opened today, August 29. Established by the H&M Foundation, the prize provides funding and coaching to sustainable innovations which are still in their early stage. Last day for applications is October 17.

">

The winner will take part in a one-week bootcamp in Sweden, provided by the KTH Institute of Technology, to learn more about innovation readiness, goal setting, IPR protection and innovation development. Then, they will be taken by Accenture to New York to network with investors and experts on circular economy. Finally, the winner will go to Hong Kong to obtain exclusive industry insight, networking opportunities and knowledge about circularity in the fashion value chain. This last part is offered by the H&M Group and H&M Foundation.

“The Global Change Award is an opportunity to think about technology, fashion and the longer-term ambitions of humanity, and to bring positive, durable change to our planet”, said Amy Webb, quantitative futurist and founder of the Future Today Institute, on the award’s website. She is a member of the Global Change Award 2019 Expert Panel, which also includes other big names in sustainable fashion, such as Tariq Fancy, founder and chairman at Rumie; Wanjira Mathai, chair of the Wangari Maathai Foundation; and Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Institute of Textiles and Apparel, among others.

Past winners include Crop-A-Porter, The Regenerator, Algae Apparel, Smart Stitch, Fungi Fashion and Squid Style.