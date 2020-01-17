Applications open to the 2020 Redress Design Award

Young fashion designers looking to make the industry more sustainable can now apply to the 10th cycle of the Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award), the sustainable fashion design competition organized by Hong Kong-based NGO Redress.

The prize will have two categories this year: menswear and womenswear. To apply, the designers must be at least 18 years old and have less than 4 years of work experience. They must send three ready-to-wear outfit sketches using textile waste or textiles made from waste products. If selected to be a finalist, applicants will get to create those same sketches, as well as one showpiece for the grand final fashion show, which will take place in November.

The womenswear winner will get to design a ten-piece capsule collection for sustainable fashion brand The R Collective. He or she will be involved with each step of the way, from sourcing materials to manufacturing and marketing. As for the menswear winner, he or she will receive a design position within VF Corporation, owner of several apparel brands, including Vans, Timberland and The North Face. In addition, the menswear winner will receive a prize of 20,000 Hong Kong dollars (2,573 US dollars or 1,970 pounds).

The 2020 Redress Design Award also has a prize for the runner-up. He or she will travel to London to receive a two-week mentorship by judge Orsola de Castro, founder and creative director of the British non-profit organization The Fashion Revolution.

Applications will be accepted on the competition’s website www.redressdesignaward.com until March 18.