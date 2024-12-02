Are brands missing the men's market?

How can we better meet the expectations of a changing male audience? Gender stereotypes have long shaped marketing communications, but these traditional notions of masculinity no longer reflect today's reality. Faced with complex societal challenges, men today are seeking more nuanced identities. This shift presents a new opportunity for brands: they must rethink their strategies to respond to a male audience looking for authenticity and more inclusive representations.

In a new study, Kantar examines the fundamentals of this evolution and analyses why and how brands must adapt to capture this market. By reinventing themselves, they can not only seize a growth opportunity, but also act as a driver of social change while maximising their commercial impact.

The development of masculinity in numbers

For years, masculinity in advertising was portrayed through a narrow prism, often reinforcing stereotypes that the marketing research group called “toxic” and are now being challenged and broken. The Kantar Brand Inclusion Index 2024 shows that negative portrayal of men in advertising has increased significantly, particularly among younger generations and marginalized groups. More than twice as many LGBTQ+ men and men with disabilities say they feel poorly represented in traditional advertisements compared to their non-LGBTQ+ or non-disabled counterparts. This phenomenon highlights a growing demand for more inclusive and diverse portrayals of masculinity. Modern men no longer crave rigid and stereotypical roles, but seek advertising that reflects their experiences and realities.

Why should marketers care?

Because embracing these changes can lead to significant business growth. In fact, the study shows that brands that succeed in reflecting more nuanced representations of masculinity not only have a positive social impact, but also generate a higher return on investment. Advertisements that score well on the Male Gender Unstereotype Metric - an index that measures whether the portrayal of men in advertising serves as a positive example - have a stronger impact in both the short and long term. Kantar states that advertisements that score well on this index generate up to 20 percent more engagement and improve long-term brand perception by 15 percent. This shows that consumers respond positively when brands embrace a more authentic vision of masculinity.

A costly neglect?

In many product categories, brands have long neglected the male consumer by assuming that certain products are inherently gendered. In the home and personal care categories, for example, creative testing often excludes men's opinions. Despite the fact that men account for a large proportion of spend in these areas (£907 million (€1.09 billion) per year in the UK on home products), brands continue to design campaigns without considering the male perspective. This neglect represents a missed opportunity, particularly as men are increasingly engaging in categories traditionally associated with women, such as skincare, body care and home care. Brands that fail to connect with male audiences risk missing out on significant revenue. In the personal care sector, for example, while many brands have launched male versions of gender-neutral products such as tissues or moisturiser, this approach does not necessarily meet the underlying need for a more authentic representation of men. Instead of focusing exclusively on female consumers, brands should rethink their marketing strategies and consider expanding their target audience to include male consumers.

Men and the so-called “gender-specific” industries

As mentioned above, for a long time brands assumed that certain products were inherently gendered, neglecting a large part of their male target audience, which was particularly the case in the personal care and home care sectors. According to Kantar analysis, men in the UK spend around £907 million annually on household products, but 85 percent of advertising campaigns in this sector ignore men's opinions. Likewise, in the personal care sector, 81 percent of creative tests are carried out only with women. This neglect of men in communication strategies not only represents a loss of income, but also a missed opportunity to reach a male audience that is increasingly interested in these products.

How can brands authentically appeal to men?

Effectively engaging with men requires more than just avoiding stereotypes or portraying men as one-dimensional figures. Brands need to represent men in relevant and inclusive ways. Here are three key strategies to represent men in a positive and powerful way:

Emotional presence

Audiences appreciate when men express their emotions, especially in non-traditional contexts. Although family settings are often used to show this dimension, brands can explore other situations where men show emotional depth and vulnerability. This can range from depicting men talking about their mental health to everyday moments of emotional connection.

Authenticity

Modern men are looking for brands that allow them to assert themselves as individuals. Men who express their personality - whether through their style, personal interests or values ​​- are more approachable and inspiring. By avoiding the trap of overly simplistic portrayals and opting for honest, unfiltered portraits, brands can foster deeper connections.

Self care

The concept of "self-care" among men is gaining traction, and brands can capitalize on this trend by showing men taking time for their physical and emotional well-being. Whether it's a man pampering himself with skincare products, practicing mindfulness, or simply enjoying his downtime, portraying self-care as part of modern masculinity is an important step in building deeper connections.

A prime example of this approach is CeraVe's Michael CeraVe campaign, which successfully appealed to male consumers by putting actor Michael Cera front and center in a grooming-focused narrative. The campaign broke traditional notions of masculinity by pairing an unexpected celebrity with a grooming message and resonated deeply with the American public. The success of the campaign, which won nine Lions at the Cannes International Creativity Festival, demonstrates the power of authenticity and humor to redefine notions of masculinity.

The commercial challenge of redefining masculinity

As brands adapt to the changing expectations of male consumers, there are clearly many opportunities to meaningfully engage this audience. By emphasizing authenticity, emotional depth and inclusivity, brands can not only fuel their growth, but also play a role in wider social change. In a world where masculinity is being redefined, those who embrace these developments and break away from outdated stereotypes will be most likely to be able to build stronger and more lasting bonds with male audiences.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.