Arena signs Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby

Sportswear retailer Arena has signed Olympic breaststroke champion, Lydia Jacoby.

Jacoby, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics for her 100 meter breaststroke, was signed under the new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) name, image and likeness rules that came into effect in July.

The rule change gives student athletes the opportunity to profit from commercial uses of their name, image and likeness without the fear of losing NCAA eligibility.

“I’m so thrilled to continue this amazing time in my life by signing with Arena. In addition to having products I love and use, it’s a dream come true to be working with such a wonderful team and company,” said Jacoby.

Jacoby is planning to attend the University of Texas, joining the Longhorn Swimming Team, a program also sponsored by Arena.

“We are excited about Lydia the person as we are about Lydia the swimmer,” said Mark Pinger, GM of Arena North America. “We believe that she will be a great ambassador for our sport.”