Armani Exchange launches connected hybrid smartwatch

Armani Exchange is entering the connected wearables market with the launch of its connected hybrid smartwatches unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The new line of connected hybrid smartwatches combines the Armani Exchange design with the latest wearable technology, including allowing users to sync to their smartphones via Bluetooth, send phone notifications, monitor steps, control music, ring their phone if it's lost and track sleep.

In addition, the smartwatch also sets time automatically, mirroring the connected smartphone time, as well as being able to display a second time zone, schedule alarms, and snap selfies with the smartphone camera.

The range of hybrid smartwatches also don’t require charging as they feature batteries that last six months, and they also promise to stay linked to an Android phone or iPhone from up to 84 feet away.

The new collection launches in February and comes in four colours white, black, blue, and orange, constructed with silicone cases, and will be available via the brand’s website.

Image: courtesy of Armani Exchange