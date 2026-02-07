Armani takes center stage at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening

The 25th Winter Olympic Games kicked off in spectacular fashion at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium. In a tribute to Italian craftsmanship, the ceremony was anchored by the vision of Giorgio Armani, whose long-standing relationship with sport took a central role in the evening’s proceedings.

A monochrome tribute

The parade began with a striking visual: 60 models in monochromatic Giorgio Armani trouser suits, reflecting the green, white, and red of the Italian flag. They preceded flag bearer Vittoria Ceretti, who stunned in a custom, floor-length white Giorgio Armani Privé gown—a poignant nod to the late designer’s enduring legacy.

The models precede the flag bearer Credits: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani, credit Sgp

The ceremony, broadcast to a global audience of millions, was attended by high-ranking dignitaries, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Kirsty Coventry, representing the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The official "Italia Team" kit

The opening ceremony Credits: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani, credit Sgp

As the official outfitter of the Italian delegation, Armani’s EA7 line designed the uniforms for the host nation’s final march. The athletes wore:

The Look: Oversized, water-repellent bomber jackets in grey mélange wool twill paired with matching trousers.

Details: The jackets featured tricolor accents and "Italia" emblazoned across the back.

Accessories: Black technical mountain boots, beanies, and headbands completed the Alpine-ready aesthetic.

For the medal ceremonies, athletes will swap the grey for a white version of the jacket. According to the brand, the white palette evokes the snow and symbolizes "fair play, loyalty, and the pure essence of sport."

The opening ceremony Credits: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani, credit Sgp

A star-studded flag procession

The Olympic flag was carried to the stage of honor by a diverse group of global icons, including gymnast Rebeca Andrade, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, and boxer Cindy Ngamba. Each carrier was outfitted in pieces from the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 collection, bridging the gap between high fashion and athletic achievement.

Since its launch in 2004, EA7 Emporio Armani has been a mainstay on the Olympic stage, outfitting Italian athletes from London 2012 through to the most recent games in Paris 2024.

The models dressed by Giorgio Armani Credits: Courtesy Giorgio Armani, credit Sgp

The Italia team uniforms designed by Ea7 Credits: Courtesy of Armani, credit Sgp