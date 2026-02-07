Armani takes center stage at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening
The 25th Winter Olympic Games kicked off in spectacular fashion at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium. In a tribute to Italian craftsmanship, the ceremony was anchored by the vision of Giorgio Armani, whose long-standing relationship with sport took a central role in the evening’s proceedings.
A monochrome tribute
The parade began with a striking visual: 60 models in monochromatic Giorgio Armani trouser suits, reflecting the green, white, and red of the Italian flag. They preceded flag bearer Vittoria Ceretti, who stunned in a custom, floor-length white Giorgio Armani Privé gown—a poignant nod to the late designer’s enduring legacy.
The ceremony, broadcast to a global audience of millions, was attended by high-ranking dignitaries, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Kirsty Coventry, representing the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The official "Italia Team" kit
As the official outfitter of the Italian delegation, Armani’s EA7 line designed the uniforms for the host nation’s final march. The athletes wore:
The Look: Oversized, water-repellent bomber jackets in grey mélange wool twill paired with matching trousers.
Details: The jackets featured tricolor accents and "Italia" emblazoned across the back.
Accessories: Black technical mountain boots, beanies, and headbands completed the Alpine-ready aesthetic.
For the medal ceremonies, athletes will swap the grey for a white version of the jacket. According to the brand, the white palette evokes the snow and symbolizes "fair play, loyalty, and the pure essence of sport."
A star-studded flag procession
The Olympic flag was carried to the stage of honor by a diverse group of global icons, including gymnast Rebeca Andrade, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, and boxer Cindy Ngamba. Each carrier was outfitted in pieces from the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 collection, bridging the gap between high fashion and athletic achievement.
Since its launch in 2004, EA7 Emporio Armani has been a mainstay on the Olympic stage, outfitting Italian athletes from London 2012 through to the most recent games in Paris 2024.
