Artemest and Luisa Beccaria launch homeware collection

Italian fashion designer Luisa Beccaria, known for her contemporary, romantic and beautifully detailed dresses, is launching her first homeware collection, with a tabletop range with Artemest.

Described as combining “ethereal and fairytale flair,” the collection draws inspiration from a journey through a dreamlike landscape made of blooming flowers, mixing views of a garden with extravagant fairytale-like suggestions, and features two styles of porcelain dining sets, each composed of a dinner, soup and fruit plate, and two styles of glassware sets in shaded Empoli glass.

Artemest added that the pink, purple, and blue floral crockery and glassware sets decorated with floral patterns “reflect the feminine and imaginative of Luisa Beccaria's vision of freeing the dreaming spirit of every woman”.

“The art of table setting is my passion,” expressed Luisa Beccaria. “I believe in a concept of harmony that includes all the elements. I enjoyed playing with the floral and shaded motifs created for this season's fashion collection. The glasses reflect the plates colour palette and – just like a bouquet of flowers – they include different tones of periwinkle, lilac, and blue.”

The tabletop range is complemented by glass vases and a tablecloth in printed linen.

The Artemest x Luisa Beccaria collection is exclusively available online on Artemest.com and at the Luisa Beccaria Milan boutique.

Image: courtesy of Artemest