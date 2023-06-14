ArtEZ Academy of Art and Design presents student fashion show 2023

The Academy of Art and Design at the Dutch institution ArtEZ University of the Arts held its first live fashion show in three years on June 2, 2023.

The third year students of the bachelor in fashion design at ArtEZ, 70 years after the programme was founded, presented their collections at the Musis theatre in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

In addition, ArtEZ showed the Final Collection Arnhem film ‘23 as part of the show, which contained all of the looks created by this year’s graduating class.

The following students took part in the fashion graduation show 2023: Philipp Henri Kern, Maud Groote Schaarsberg, Inès Torrens, Bastiaan Reijnen, Ani Mehrabian, Jelena Bondt, Luna Goossens, Songyi Shin, Eva Julia Mogendorff, Olivia Lottersberger, Lola Roebel-Roson, Fritz Fromm, Rachel Shania Luurssen.

In addition to Hong Kai Li, Azalja van Dijk, Anna van der Werf, Yousra Razine Mahrah, Just Knoop, Gülben Abduraman, Floor de Heer, David Mollema, Kika Perben, Floyd Rorije, Batuhan Demir, Klaar Maria Straatman, Lisa Wiersema, and Luisa Haddad.

The first and second year fashion bachelor students also had the opportunity to present their creations.

Graduating student Luisa Haddad Zavadinack, of the creative (show) production programme at ArtEZ, co-produced the fashion show as part of her graduation project.