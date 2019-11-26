ArtEZ University offers a free online course in circular fashion

ArtEZ University of the Arts is offering a free online course in circular fashion. Participants will unravel the fundamentals of circular fashion, learn about circularity in all steps of the fashion value chain-from new textile materials and circular design to business modelling.

This online course is a comprehensive introduction to circular fashion, led by roughly thirty experts from both academia and practice. The duration of the course is for 5 weeks with an average of 4 to 5 hours per week. A collaboration between ArtEZ University of the Arts and the Wageningen University and Research, students will learn about the versatile task of transitioning towards circular fashion. This course will provide designers, retailers, scientists and all working in the industry or with an interest in fashion with holistic insights in the complex challenges of circular fashion while engaging the students to start the transition to circularity within their personal or professional practices.

After completing this course, participants will be able to: Understand the role of sustainability and circularity in fashion

Understand the importance of design for disassembly and recycling

Evaluate new biobased materials for textiles and understand the change in production processes

Disrupt current thinking and mindset in the fashion industry and govern the transition to circular fashion

Understand economic paradigms and new forms of value creation for circularity in the fashion industry

Registration for the online course is from October 22, 2019 until February 20, 2020 and it will take place from January 21 until March 12, 2020.