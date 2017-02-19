Arvind launches summer corduroy 'Neo Cord'

Arvind has debuted a launched a new corduroy collection called ‘Neo Cord’, this debunks the belief that corduroy is a winter fabric. Arvind has brought denim sensibilities to the fabric by using the same technology used in denim. So Neo Cord can be worn in spring/summer as well.

To display the breadth of colors and effects Neo Cord can achieve, the mill tapped Italian garment finishing company Tonello to wash one fabric six ways using no stone, lazer blaze and other eco techniques. The result is a spectrum of indigo cords that spans navy to steel, clean to distressed. Other styles include distressed corduroy trucker jackets, bombers, western shirts and button-down shirts with yarn dyed checks.

Arvind is one of India’s largest integrated textile and apparel companies. It holds power brands like US Polo, Arrow, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, US Polo Assn, Ed Hardy, Hanes, Arrow, Gant and Nautica. The company is also one of the largest producers of denim fabrics and is supplier to a large number of fashion brands in the world.

Arvind’s textile business is expected to grow at five to six per cent for the quarter. The textile business (denim and fabric) contributes 60 per cent to total revenue and the rest is by brands and retail business.