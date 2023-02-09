Asia Fashion Collection selects five designers to debut at NYFW

Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) has named five designers that will be debuting their AW23 collections at the organisation’s annual New York Fashion Week event.

The selection comes as part of a Global Incubator Project held by the AFC, which looks to support emerging designers from Asia in the beginning of their careers.

The initiative rounds out with an event each autumn/winter season, where the selected finalists take to the runway during a dedicated show at NFYW.

Those participating have been selected from AFC’s Tokyo Show and will now take part in the organisation’s 10th annual event in New York on February 13 at Spring Studios.

To select the finalists, a panel of expert judges were present, such as Kaname Murakami, editor-in-chief of WWD Japan, Fumiya Yoshinouchi, Fashionsnap editor and director, and Keishu Abe of Tokyo Base.

For this season, the finalists include Japanese designers Saika Sekita of Saika and Jun Nakamura from Désir, both of which are graduates from the Vantan Design Institute in Tokyo.

They will be showing alongside South Korea’s Lee Young Eun, Taiwanese brand Chiahung by LCF graduate ChiaHung Su, and Parsons graduate Asato Kitamura.