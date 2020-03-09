Asics launches yoga collection with Pyrates

Sportswear brand Asics has teamed up with Pyrates Smart Fabrics, a textile development company and performance streetwear brand, to launch an ecologically sustainable seven-piece yoga capsule collection made for women by women.

The environmentally friendly seven-piece yoga collection, features a variety of fitness essentials, including leggings, wide-legged trousers, sports bras and sweatshirts, and utilises natural fibres designed for optimum movement and comfort, which has been designed and crafted by Spanish entrepreneur Regina Polanco, using Pyrate’s own Pyratex knit fabrics.

The collection also boasts the use of natural bio-degradable dyes derived from plants and minerals, with colours being sourced from Indian madder root, Mediterranean oak gall and pomegranate. The dye process is non-toxic and uses a reduced amount of water. The colours are purified, dried and always sourced from non-endangered and replenishable ingredients ensuring that the brand continues to remain ethical at every step of the process.

The packaging for this collection is also made from natural and reusable fabrics to further help reduce the adverse impact on the planet and encourage the reuse of the fabric bag.

Linda van Aken, vice president running and apparel and Asics EMEA said in a statement: “We are very proud to be working with Regina and Pyrates on a sustainable and environmentally friendly sports capsule collection. From the first time that we worked together, we are very impressed with her approach to innovation and supporting women in fitness.”

Commenting on collaborating with Asics, Regina Polanco, founder and chief executive at Pyrates added: “We are delighted to work closely with Asics on a collaboration. Our shared vision and values have played an integral part in the entire process. The collection itself has been designed in natural harmony to ensure women have fitness apparel that is not only inclusive, but also cares for body, mind and the environment.”

This collaboration came about following Pyrates receiving support through the Asics Tenkan-Ten initiative, a global acceleration programme for sports and well-being start-ups.

Images: courtesy of Asics/Pyrates