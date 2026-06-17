Asics opens European sports research centre for product innovation

Japanese sportswear brand Asics is opening the Asics Institute of Sport Science Europe. The move aims to further strengthen its European research and development capabilities, according to a press release. Insights gathered by the institute will be used to develop new products.

The brand stated that Europe is home to many professional athletes. Having its own research base in the region will allow Asics to “work more closely with these athletes”. “This leads to richer data and faster product innovation,” the press release stated. The research centre will initially focus on tennis.

For the research, the brand is collaborating with HumanFab, a centre for sports research. The partnership gives Asics access to HumanFab's facilities, including indoor tennis laboratories where competition-level movement analysis can be performed.

This is the second research base for Asics. The company opened the Asics Institute of Sport Science America at the end of 2025. The European base will be housed at Asics Europe B.V.