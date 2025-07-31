Asics reintroduces Gel-Quantum 360 I shoe in India

Asics SportStyle has announced the return of the Gel-Quantum 360 I shoe, commemorating its tenth anniversary.

Originally launched a decade ago as a high-performance running shoe, the Gel-Quantun 360 I quickly gained popularity among lifestyle consumers due to its exceptional comfort. It notably pioneered Asics' 360 GEL technology in the midsole, a groundbreaking feature at the time. The reintroduced model maintains a near-original aesthetic but incorporates modern midsole materials for enhanced comfort, including FF Blast Plus cushioning above the Gel technology, promising softer impact absorption and a more energised feel underfoot.

The updated design features a jacquard mesh upper for improved ventilation and an external heel counter adorned with the same graphic pattern as the 2015 original, ensuring both support and a nod to its heritage.

Rajat Khurana, managing director, Asics India & South Asia, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, highlighting the growing demand for sneakers that blend comfort and style among Gen Z and millennials in India. He stated that the return of this beloved silhouette combines AsicS' technical prowess with the refined aesthetics sought by today's fashion-forward consumers.

The Gel-Quantum 360 I will be available in new and original-inspired colorways through Asics SportStyle online and select retail stores, priced at Rs 16,999.