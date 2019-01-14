Asos and PVH Corp join Global Fashion Agenda

Global Fashion Agenda, the forum for industry collaboration on sustainability in fashion, has welcomed Asos and PVH Corp as new strategic partners. They’re joining Bestseller, H&M Group, Kering, Li & Fung, Nike, Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Target in the initiative.

“With the addition of ASOS and PVH, our Strategic Partner group has truly come full circle. We’re excited to now have industry-leading representatives from all of the various segments of the fashion industry, including luxury, athletic, ecommerce, high street, mass, premium and sourcing markets”, said Eva Kruse, CEO and President of the Global Fashion Agenda, in a statement.

Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO of PVH Corp. added: “addressing the challenges facing the fashion industry today requires going beyond the influence of any one organisation. Partnership is critical to achieving true transformation at scale”. Nick Brighton, CEO of Asos, agreed by saying “it’s only by working together that we’ll be able to learn, share and use our collective influence to deliver meaningful and lasting change in the way our industry addresses key sustainability issues”.

Founded in 2009, the Global Fashion Agenda organizes and hosts the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, the world’s leading business event on sustainability in fashion. The non-profit organization is also responsible for an annual publication called Pulse of the Fashion Industry reporting on the industry’s sustainability efforts.