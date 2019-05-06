Asos features woman as model after she was mocked on Tinder for 'awful' dress

- Huw Hughes |
-
A woman who was mocked on Tinder for the Asos dress she was wearing has been featured as a model on the fast-fashion retailer’s website.
Thea Lauryn Chippendale, 20, was messaged by a man on the Tinder dating app who told her the dress she was wearing in one of her photos was “awful” and looked like a “charity shop job”. Chippendale posted a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter and has now received over 100,000 likes and 8000 retweets for the post.
Men are trash. (Included the pic he’s on about ) pic.twitter.com/3pi6NHl0Oy— Thea Lauryn Chippendale (@theachippendale) April 28, 2019
Fast-fashion retailer Asos, whose dress Chippendale was wearing, saw the viral post and is now featuring the same photo on its website to advertise the 74 pound dress.
@theachippendale Swipe right to see who had the last laugh… https://t.co/CKcqyDk1d9 pic.twitter.com/gkzgoAAfJ5— ASOS (@ASOS) May 2, 2019
"I'm absolutely gobsmacked that they've actually done it," Chippendale told Radio 1 Newsbeat. "I've had to pinch myself quite a few times to believe it's real. I'm still so shocked and amazed that they've put a picture of me on their website.”