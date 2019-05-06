Asos features woman as model after she was mocked on Tinder for 'awful' dress

A woman who was mocked on Tinder for the Asos dress she was wearing has been featured as a model on the fast-fashion retailer’s website.

Thea Lauryn Chippendale, 20, was messaged by a man on the Tinder dating app who told her the dress she was wearing in one of her photos was “awful” and looked like a “charity shop job”. Chippendale posted a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter and has now received over 100,000 likes and 8000 retweets for the post.

Men are trash. (Included the pic he’s on about ) pic.twitter.com/3pi6NHl0Oy — Thea Lauryn Chippendale (@theachippendale) April 28, 2019

Fast-fashion retailer Asos, whose dress Chippendale was wearing, saw the viral post and is now featuring the same photo on its website to advertise the 74 pound dress.

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked that they've actually done it," Chippendale told Radio 1 Newsbeat. "I've had to pinch myself quite a few times to believe it's real. I'm still so shocked and amazed that they've put a picture of me on their website.”