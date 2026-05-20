Asos launches AI shopping app in ChatGPT

E-commerce giant Asos has launched a new shopping app within ChatGPT, aimed at combining conversational AI, fashion discovery and shoppable video content for customers in the UK and US.

Developed with video commerce platform Bambuser, Asos Stylist allows users to search for products, browse trends and receive styling recommendations directly through ChatGPT before completing purchases on Asos’ e-commerce platform.

The e-tailer said the platform uses Bambuser’s Intelligence Layer technology to transform Asos’ product catalogue and video library into machine-readable data that language models can process in real time. The experience includes video content, livestream footage and interactive shopping journeys.

Customers will be able to search by category, trend or occasion using prompts such as “show me pastel floral A-line dresses for spring”, to which the app will then respond with curated edits and styling suggestions.

In a statement, Asos’ head of product, Melissa Lim, said: “Customers are increasingly turning to AI for shopping and style inspiration, but the experience can still feel fragmented and hard to visualise. Asos Stylist brings fashion discovery, styling advice, and shoppable products together in one seamless, conversational experience.”

Kristina Brjazgunova, Bambuser’s vice president of product and innovation, added that the partnership aimed to “set the standard” for how brands integrate AI and video commerce within platforms such as ChatGPT.