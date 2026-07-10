Asos launches Arrange Bespoke series with emerging designer collaboration

Asos has launched Arrange Bespoke, a new collaboration series designed to bring emerging creative talent into its elevated occasionwear label Arrange.

The initiative debuted during Paris Haute Couture Week with a hand-crafted dress created by Central Saint Martins student Johannes Warnke. Developed alongside the Arrange design team, the piece combines production remnants and off-cuts with the brand’s naturally dyed peace silk, highlighting a focus on reuse, construction and craftsmanship.

The collaboration offers a preview of the creative direction behind future Arrange collections, with further partnerships planned to showcase emerging designers and their approaches to fashion.

In a statement, Vanessa Spence, EVP brand and creative at Asos, said: “Arrange Bespoke gives us an opportunity to celebrate fashion in its most expressive form while offering a glimpse into the creative thinking behind Arrange.”

She added that the series will help “spotlight the next generation of designers” while showcasing the craftsmanship and storytelling behind the product.

Warnke said the design was inspired by movement, light and the streets of Paris, explaining: “It all started by intuitively re-collaging repurposed off cuts, playing with different sequin sizes and shapes to create rhythmic compositions that flow across the body.”