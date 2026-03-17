Asos launches modest wear label Iyal

E-commerce giant Asos is expanding its presence in modest wear with the launch of its own dedicated label, Iyal.

The brand is debuting with a collection of 64 styles spanning occasion wear, tailoring and everyday pieces. This includes ruffled or caped dresses, coordinated sets, skirt suits, and matching hijabs in both plain and statement prints.

A colour palette of neutrals that sit alongside corals, orange and cobalt blue tones intend to align with Eid celebrations while maintaining wearability and a seasonless appeal.

In a statement, Asos’ brands director, Shazeem Malik, expressed excitement over Iyal’s debut, adding: “The brand brings a fresh, trend-focused approach to modest dressing, with pieces that are both stylish and contemporary.

“Its launch builds on our momentum in bringing exciting international labels to Asos and further strengthens our global brand mix.”

Asos’ venture further into the realm of modest fashion comes as the category continues to experience notable growth. According to Dinar Standard, the market is expected to reach 433 billion dollars by 2028, driven by increased recognition from major fashion weeks, international department stores and luxury retailers.