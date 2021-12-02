Aspen Skiing Company launches Aspenx

The Aspen Skiing Company has launched its new retail and experiential brand, Aspenx.

The brand was conceptualized by artist Paula Crown. Aspen Skiing Company, which owns Aspen Snowmass, The Little Nell and the Limelight Hotels has created Aspenx in order to expand the destination, and become a global performance living brand.

Aspenx offers ski performance wear, collaborations and custom experience, available on its e-commerce platform and soon experiential retail store, located in Aspen, Colorado. The brick and mortar shop is located in Aspen’s Gondola Plaza, opening December 20.

To create its ski wear, Aspenx worked with ski professionals. Featuring ski apparel, gear and accessories, Aspenx has custom collaborations with Prada and Anon set to be announced.

“What began as an idea to develop the very best in performance wear has blossomed into a true experiential brand that offers the opportunity for connection, creativity, and innovation beyond the traditional retail experience,” said Crown.

Other offerings by Aspenx include bookable evening experiences with culinary director for The Little Nell, Matthew Zubrod. Ski rentals can be arranged through Aspenx’s concierge service by guests of The Little Nell and Residences at The Little Nell, and for the public by reservation for an in store appointment.

“Aspenx is a place of possibility - one where we can share elements of the iconic destination with a wider network of individuals while also providing a cultural hub for Aspen’s community of residents and visitors alike,” said Crown.