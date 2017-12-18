Athiya Shetty ready to launch street wear line for teenagers

Athiya Shetty is launching her own clothing line, mainly street smart for teenagers. The actress a fashion icon, experiments with clothes. She is known for her fashion sensibilities and is a hit when on red carpets and nails high street fashion.

Her line will be aimed at teenagers and young girls. All the sizes will be available and the style will be street smart clothes. Athiya has made fashion statements by donning sequins, cold shoulder tops, a mix of stripes and clothes with indo-western elements in the past. She feels fashion is all about who one is as a person. She says she is very comfortable in her own skin and is now excited about working on her own fashion line.

The daughter of actor Sunil Shetty admires model Kendall Jenner for her fashion and is inspired by people around her. The young actor shared her creative inputs with the team and the kind of audience who follow her. Now, the team will get back to the actor with the final plan. Ever since her debut, the 25-year-old actress has been in the news for her chic sartorial choices.