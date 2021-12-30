Athleisure and vintage-inspired fashion top eyewear trends in 2022

Approximately 164 million adults in the United States wear glasses to see clearly, according to The Vision Council, and that number is expected to rise, making spectacles a key accessory in 2022. 74 percent of respondents to a recent survey conducted by national optical retailer Eyemart Express said additional computer screen time due to working from home along with stress from the pandemic has noticeably worsened their vision. For individuals seeking their first pair of glasses, needing an updated prescription, or wanting to explore a new look with their glasses, Eyemart Express has found that athleisure and vintage-inspired fashion have topped eyewear trends.

“Glasses are the finishing touch for an outfit for anyone who needs corrective lenses,” said Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express chief marketing officer, in a statement. “The top trends in 2022 are reflective of what we are seeing on high-fashion runways and a lot of throwback looks thanks to the rise of thrifting. Our curated assortment of more than 2000 frames make it easy for shoppers to find glasses that fit their style or experiment with a new trend this year on any budget.”

For athleisure styles, frames by Champion and Sean John have been popular as they are good for workouts and action-filled days. Vintage-inspired styles are making a comeback with the popularity of thrifting. Musa Eyewear Collection and Burberry offer a modern take on classic, masculine-inspired metal frames from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Other styles that have found popularity are retro cat-eye, bold color, and oversized squares. Christian Siriano and Longchamp have reinvented retro cat-eye styles with tortoiseshell and durable plastic that flatter facial features on nearly everyone. PeaceLove and Dolce & Gabbana are offering vibrant frames in bold colors for monochromatic outfits. Halston has also brought backed oversized squares with dramatic frames of the ‘70s with minimalist metals that make them lightweight.