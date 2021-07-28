Athleisure brand Anatomie launches first menswear collection

Upmarket athleisure and performance brand Anatomie has launched its first full menswear collection comprising jackets, t-shirts, button-ups, blazers and trousers.

The collection features the US brand’s signature wrinkle-resistant and quick-dry materials, with prices ranging from 115 dollars for a men’s v-neck t-shirt to 450 dollars for a safari jacket.

The brand said the new collection was driven by “immense demand” from its female clientele who wanted to purchase similar apparel for their significant others.

It comes as the athleisure market continues to go from strength to strength, fuelled particularly in the past year by new work-from-home habits adopted during the pandemic.

The market is expected to grow by 19.5 billion dollars between 2020 and 2024, according to market research company Technavio.

Husband and wife Kate and Shawn Boyer founded Anatomie in 2006 after spending years in the activewear business.