Athleisure brand Red Run expands into menswear

Red Run, a young athleisure label, has announced an expansion into menswear, a move that comes after “considerable” growth for the Liverpool-based brand since its launch in 2020.

The first menswear collection, dubbed ‘Drop 1’, includes 10 essential pieces intending to make up the “fundamentals of any stylish wardrobe”, a press release stated.

Akin to other Red Run lines, its menswear collection has been created in-house by its own design team, “ensuring that each piece is carefully conceptualised, developed and crafted from scratch” to ensure a “unique identity”.

For Red Run co-founder and creative director, Megan Kimmance, the move into menswear represents a “personal passion”, having formerly specialised in this category as a designer.

In a statement, Kimmance said: “It has always been part of my long-term vision for Red Run to develop a menswear collection but myself and the team wanted to ensure that we’d solidified the market with our womenswear collection and built a strong foundation before considering diversification.”

As such, Kimmance felt that this was the right time, particularly as the brand prepares for “significant” wholesale expansion in 2025.

She added: “Expanding to offer a menswear collection is the perfect way to end 2024 and what has been another successful and monumental year for Red Run in terms of exciting partnerships and forging new relationships as we continue to grow and develop the brand.”

Red Run’s Drop 1 line is available at the brand’s online store and in Flannels stores across the UK.