Australian Fashion Week resort 2027: minimal monochromes, tie-dyes and more

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) relocated Fashion Week from Carriageworks—its home for the past 13 years—to the Museum of Contemporary Art, set against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Designers unveiled collections tailored to the trans-seasonal resort market, a category that merges vacation dressing with everyday wear. The format appeals to international buyers seeking versatile designs suited to year-round dressing across diverse climates. While beach-inspired pieces featured prominently, designers also demonstrated their ability to deliver collections with global relevance and appeal.

Australian Fashion Week continued to spotlight the influence of First Nations artists and designers, blending contemporary silhouettes with culturally rooted print narratives and artisanal techniques.”

The New Generation Show

The New Generation, often shortened to ‘NewGen’ show is the platform dedicated to emerging Australian designers. It functions as a group runway presentation designed to introduce up-and-coming talent to buyers, editors and international press.

This year’s highlight was a collaboration between the independent fashion designer, Alice van Meurs of the label, EDITION, and Sarrita King, a Gurindji Waanyi woman, resulting in contemporary fashion merged with First Nations storytelling.

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This Season’s Color

Burgundy and reddish brown have emerged as the new neutrals across recent Resort collections, signaling a move toward richer, moodier palettes in warm-weather dressing.

Esse Studios Resort 27 by Charlotte Hicks

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A rich mahogany-brown maxi slip dress with tiered rows of long, cascading fringe.

Bianca Spender Resort 27

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A sheer plum-colored halter-neck maxi gown with a dark leather waist belt and paired with matching opera-length leather gloves.

Mariam Seddiq Resort 27

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A brown asymmetrical maxi dress featuring ruched detailing and a sculptural draped shoulder

Gary Bigeni Resort 27

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A burgundy long-sleeved twist-front mini-dress with an elegant knotted centerpiece at the waist and ruching across the bodice and skirt.

White Light

Designers showed looks in layers of white chiffon, tulle and other sheer fabrics that seemed to float along the runways.

Aje Resort 27 by Edwina Forest & Adrian Norris

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A drop-waist dress with a sheer bodice and a skirt with layered, sculptural ruffles.

Lee Mathews Resort 27

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A dress with a high halter neckline, cascading front ruffle panels, and a fluid, layered skirt.

Karla Špetić Resort 27

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A sheer, short-sleeved white lace blouse with a structured, pinstriped corset belt and relaxed, fluid white trousers with tie detailing at the ankles.

Mariam Seddiq Resort 27

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A sheer white gown with a high neck and structured shoulders paired with an attached floor-sweeping matching cape.

Minimal Monochromes

Monochrome black-and-white dressing emerged as a defining minimalist statement at AFW, with designers using fluid silhouettes to convey a sense of modern refinement.

Bianca Spender Resort 27

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A strapless black bandeau-style crop top and a floor-length maxi skirt featuring panels of cream and black with a central panel with a black-and-white motif and a drawstring tie waist

Carla Zampatti by Tanya Eamon Beattie

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A fluid, asymmetric one-shoulder, wrap-cut ’scarf’ dress in silk, with intricate filigree illustrations and a bold black and white border.

Lee Mathews Resort 27

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A voluminous, asymmetric, black and white polka dot dress in sheer white organza with a ruffled halter neck and a balloon hem.

Mariam Seddiq Resort 27

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A turtle-necked white body-con dress with a ruffled trumpet hemline, black and white sleeves, black back panel and a black symmetrical cutout pattern.

The Column Dress

The slender column dresses shown by AFW designers signaled a move toward a more refined, elongated kind of minimalism for Resort 2027 to create looks that felt modern, polished, and highly wearable.

Esse Studios Resort 27 by Charlotte Hicks

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A forest green turtleneck dress with soft sculptural draping at the bodice and waist and a floor-sweeping fringe hemline.

Gary Bigeni Resort 27

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A vibrant blue sleeveless maxi tank dress featuring fluid asymmetrical draping and side ruching through the skirt.

Hansen & Gretel Resort 27

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A floor-length turquoise maxi dress with an asymmetric, softly draped cowl neckline over a matching lace slip. A skinny self-belt with a ring held multi-colored beads and organic charms.

Courtney Zheng Resort 27

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A dusty pink, high-neck halter chiffon maxi dress with a pussy bow and an asymmetrical, floating paneled and ruffled hemline.

Tie-Dyes and Gradients

Rather than relying on traditional floral prints, designers at Australian Fashion Week Resort 2027 embraced tie-dye effects, watercolor gradients, and diffused color transitions to create a more modern, artistic approach to print.

Hansen & Gretel Resort 27

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A chiffon maxi gown with a high neckline, dramatic long draped sleeves, and central midriff cutouts in a watercolor print of sage green, warm tan, and soft pink.

Ngali Resort 2027 by Denni Francisco

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A printed silk scarf twisted across the bust, secured as an off-the-shoulder crop top and a coordinating, layered tulle maxi skirt and printed silk panels in a tie dye print of lavender, blue, terracotta and copper.

Verity Van Ermel Scherer Resort 27

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An oversized, sheer silk kaftan featuring multi-toned, earthy feather-like gradients that fade from neutral creams into deep warm sand and rust tones.

FDS Resort 27

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A backless slipdress in an abstract watercolor pattern, with beaded embellishments along the neckline, and a knotted, draped overlay construction on the hips.