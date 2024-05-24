Australian Fashion Week Trends: Resort ‘25

Australian Fashion Week is the most influential fashion event in the Asia-Pacific area. Held annually in Sydney each May, the event features the industry’s biggest names alongside the next generation of Australian designers. The main venue for the runway shows is Carriageworks, a multi-arts urban cultural precinct. This year AFW was held from Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17, 2024 and these collections will drop in-store during October and November 2024, which is early spring in Australia.
Next Gen
Established in 1996, ‘Next Gen’ is a program that supports emerging designers and helps launch their careers. The program's winners are given the opportunity to present their collections at Australian Fashion Week. The 2025 program included designers Emily Watson, Amy Lawrance, Abby Potter of House of Campbell and Chris Potirakis.
AFW Resort 25 Trends
Several strong trends emerged throughout the week.
Latte Dressing
As previously reported by FashionUnited, street style trends are often good indications of what consumers will look for in future seasons. This is true of ‘latte dressing’, which first emerged on the streets and was later seen on the runways of New York, Europe and Sao Paulo. Australian designers followed suit.
Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto
Look 5: a square-cut brown tank top with a long pleated skirt and gold accessories.
Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira
Look 9: a brown faux leather coat with brown Bermuda shorts and white pumps.
Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira
Look 13: a long brown overcoat, double-breasted jacket and over-long pants. An ivory suede clutch and ballet flats finished the look.
Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira
Look 12: a trench coat, miniskirt and clutch, all in a matching patent leather snake print, a blouse with a large floral print in orange and brown and snakeskin brown and orange print boots.
Third Form: designer, Kate Ineson
Look 25: a floor-length brown sleeveless tunic over a sequined midi skirt and strappy sandals.
Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods
Look 41: an ankle-length brown strapless faux leather dress and split toe boots.
Navel Gazing
Interesting to note that in contrast to their European counterparts, Australian designers chose to expose the midriff instead of the breasts as a key erogenous zone. Cropped tops with low-slung pants was a popular look in the ‘90s and early aughts, a fashion period being re-visited today.
Anna Quan
Look 7: a yellow bralette, silk scarf/hoodie and a black suit with baggy pleated-front pants, shown over fishnet hose. Accessorized by sequined slippers.
Liandra Gaykamangu
Look 7: a pink and orange scarf top, low-slung orange jeans with a second pink waistline, Accessories included a scarf matching the top, sunglasses, raffia earrings and sneakers.
Albus Lumen: designer, Marina Afonina
Look 35: a pink knit bralette with pearls and baggy grey pants with a double waist.
Madre Natura: designer, Jackie Galleghan
Look 6: a beige cotton bralette with matching low-rise baggy pants and a wooden beaded choker.
Romance Was Born: designers, Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales
Look 1: a cropped white jacket with rounded, raised shoulders and intricate embellishment teamed with polka dot cropped pants.
Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods
Look 25: a white cotton knit bralette and white wide-legged drawstring matching pants with gold jewelry.
Quiet Luxury
A.K.A ‘Stealth Wealth’ this trend is still resonating almost two years after it was first identified.The key items such as trench coats and tailored separates have the kind of longevity that appeals to consumers.
Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto
Look 4: a safari style long coat with matching pleated front pants in a wheat-color
Anna Quan
Look 19: a bright white canvas trench coat with black stitching and a self-belt over black lace hose and sandals.
Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira
Look 1: an oversized jacket and matching shorts in a stitched stripe with raw edges. Gold jewelry and snakeskin ankle boots finished the look.
Rory William Docherty
Look 3: a narrow blue and white shirt with pieced-in inserts was matched to white pleated front wide leg pants, gold jewelry and black boots.
Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods
Look 27: a white sleeveless vest with an off-center buckle and matching knee-length shorts was accessorized with a gold chain necklace and black boots.
Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods
Look 40: a pale yellow ribbed tank top with pleated-front pants in the same color. Gold jewelry and split-toe boots finished the look.
Rise and Shine
As the Resort collections drop in-store toward the end of the year, many consumers seek Holiday looks. Several Australian designers used high-shine fabrics, for a series of glamorous evening looks and separates.
Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto
Look 13: a metallic gold pleated floor-length gown with spaghetti straps and bold jewelry.
Michael Lo Sordo
Look 26: an ankle-length backless gown in pale green metallic mesh.
Mastani: designer, Kudrat Makkar
Look 23: a pale blue long gown with a draped neckline cut on the bias with black sandals.
Mastani: designer, Kudrat Makkar
Look 33: a silver-grey blouse with a pleated bib and a matching full skirt, accessorized by light silver sandals.
Beare Park: designer, Gabriella Pereira
Look 11: a champagne-colored long satin skirt with a white cotton-knit tank top and ivory ballet flats.
Bec & Bridge: designers, Bec Cooper and Bridget Yorston
Look 10: crinkled silver metallic pants with a white halter neck knit tank top and silver shoes.
Inside Out
As seen in all of the other fashion weeks recently, panties of various shapes and sizes have been taken out of the boudoir to replace other bottoms.
Blanca: designer, Ana Piteira
Look 2: white high-rise panties were shown under a sheer and semi-sheer layer with a matching bra and snakeskin sandals.
Emma Mulholland
Look 29: bejeweled pink and silver panties, a pink knit camisole, hot pink cardigan with patches and accessories that included pink sunglasses and pearls.
Albus Lumen: designer, Marina Afonina
Look 18: a black cropped tee with logo and a sheer black skirt over black panties and ballet slippers.
Karla Spetic
Look 20: a white lace bodysuit under a black miniskirt superimposed with white panties and white flip flops.
Viktoria & Woods: designer, Margie Woods
Look 37: a light-yellow cardigan set and matching panties with split-toe boots.
Carla Zampatti: designer, Karlie Unger
Look 42: a long-line white coat over high-waisted panties, a sheer turtle-neck, black hosiery, ankle strap shoes, white pressed leather belt and coin pendant.