Avavav and Karoline Vitto among brands debuting in Milan for SS24

The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has unveiled its provisional calendar for the Milan Fashion Week Women’s collections, set to take place between September 19 and 25.

Among the 62 fashion shows on the schedule, Avavav, Chiara Boni le Petite Robe and Karoline Vitto will be debuting on the Milan runway for the first time, with support from Dolce & Gabbana, Maxivive, The Attico and Tom Ford.

Meanwhile, luxury leather goods label Aigner will be returning to the fashion show calendar years after its last Milan show for SS20.

Fashion week regulars like Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Etro, Diesel and Prada are also naturally among the line up.

The week will be kicked off with a show at the Via Palermo by Iceberg, and will close on a physical show by Francesca Liberatore.

The final day, September 25, is dedicated entirely to digital content, with online events to take place by the likes of Guido Vera and Maison Nencioni.

Alongside the event, the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 will take place on September 24, in joint cooperation with the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative.

The event will honour those in the Italian and international fashion industry for their commitment to sustainability, as well as their promotion of crafts and a circular economy.