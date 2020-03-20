AW2020/21 Womenswear colour trends on the catwalks

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key colour directions emerging from the women’s Fall Winter 2020-21 runway season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential womenswear colour stories hitting the international catwalk scene. The season’s collections showcased a reinvention of conventional colour palettes as designers sought to inspire consumers with a series of fresh and unexpected combinations. Drawing on the big global conversations of the day, colour was used to express new visions and reflect the mindset evolution surrounding fashion. Our comprehensive, international catwalk coverage and dedicated colour galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key colour groupings that will be crucial to informing your womenswear collections into FW20-21 and beyond. In a rapidly changing world, Delightful Vintage Combos reconnects us with the past through a comforting nostalgic aesthetic. Heightened awareness of the environment informs the calming shades seen in Eco Neutrals while the breaking down gender barriers is subtly referenced in Softly Masculine Autumnal Tones.

The traditional palette becomes richer and more refined in the sophisticated warmth of Almond Cream and Sunbaked Earth Tones. Youthful brights provide a fun aspect, bringing a dynamic energy to apparel and accessories.

Delightful Vintage Combos

Brining a Mid-Century sensibility to the runways, vibrant yet refined blocks of saturated pastels, golden yellows and retro browns reflect consumers’ renewed interest in nostalgic references. Evoking a sense of delight and playfulness, the palette captures the enduring allure of ‘looking back’ during times of uncertainty.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Prada, Christopher Kane, Tods, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Eco Neutrals

Neutral colour grouping take their cue from the burgeoning sustainable and slow fashion movements. An important consideration for consumers, eco-inspired tones help reconnect with the natural environment. Cool, grey tinted taupe and beige combined with warm creamy hues elevate the palette to premium level while the considered application of softened brights provides a contemporary update.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Sies Marjan, Cividini, Agnona, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Softly Masculine Autumnal Tones

As the fashion industry moves adopts a more gender-neutral stance, womenswear colour groupings subtly introduce shades from the menswear palette. Fall foliage greens with a hint of cold, earthen browns and flashes of cobalt are combined with contrasting soft lilacs and vintage pinks for a pleasing blend of the masculine and feminine.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Lovechild, Wooyoungmi, Tibi, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Women’s Pre Fall Neutral Colour Directions Report, a curated overview of the essential neutral tones from the Pre Fall presentations. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.