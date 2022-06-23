Away debuts new outdoor line F.A.R

Travel lifestyle brand Away has launched an outdoor-focused line, For All Routes (F.A.R) as it looks to expand into a “previously untapped and rapidly growing post-pandemic travel market”.

Launching on June 28, F.A.R will feature an all-new assortment of versatile outdoor bags and accessories designed to help travellers explore the outside world, explains Away, as it looks to unlock a new customer base capitalising on the enthusiasm for the outdoors seen during the pandemic.

The collection features nine all-new silhouettes designed to support a variety of outdoor travel, including duffles, backpacks, totes, and messenger bags in various sizes, as well as organisational cubes and pouches. Each bag in the collection has been designed with functionality in mind and features a unique interior and exterior compression system, exterior daisy chains and easy-access pockets, as well as being constructed from lightweight, high-strength recycled polyester that is both abrasion and water-resistant.

Image: Away; F.A.R

Jen Rubio, chief executive and co-founder of Away, said in a statement: “Away is consistently anticipating the evolving needs of our customers. During the pandemic, the trend of increasing interest in outdoor travel significantly accelerated. That shift, coupled with growing excitement for travel as a whole, has resulted in customer demand reaching new heights.

“With the insight that over half of travellers expect their post-pandemic trips to be different —including a strong desire to reconnect with nature, adventure, and the outside— we developed F.A.R to enable our customers, both new and existing, to take more types of trips with Away."

Image: Away; F.A.R

Each bag has been “thoughtfully designed” to make travel “more seamless without being overly complex” by sourcing and selecting materials, such as lightweight, high-strength recycled polyester, which can withstand all but the most extreme weather conditions.

Away also notes that the bags are easy to pack and store due to the unstructured and soft-bodied silhouettes. They can be flat packed for easy storage and easily organised with the help of hidden pockets, compression straps, exterior daisy chains, and webbing loops. The bags have also been designed to be versatile and feature multiple ways of carrying and hands-free optionality through trolley sleeves and convertible and adjustable straps throughout the collection.

Image: Away; F.A.R

They have also been sustainably fashioned, with Away utilising recycled and responsibly-sourced raw materials throughout the collection, with all bags constructed in 100 percent recycled polyester and accessories constructed in 100 percent recycled nylon ripstop. Zippers, mesh, and webbing are also made from 100 percent recycled materials.

Cuan Hanly, chief design officer of Away, added: “F.A.R marks a very exciting new chapter for Away. As we are best known for our modern, reductive approach to product design, exemplified in our iconic luggage and bags, we are thrilled to apply this same design philosophy to the very dynamic category of outdoor travel products.

“Our new line, F.A.R, highlights the balance of function, style and durability, combining the same intuitive design and thoughtful features our existing customers have come to know and love while new customers, who may not have considered us in this category, will also appreciate the seamless functionality, inspiring colours and versatility present across all Away products.”

Image: Away; F.A.R

F.A.R will be available for purchase from June 28, exclusively on awaytravel.com and in Away’s 13 retail locations across the UK, US, and Canada. Bag prices range from 70 pounds / 80 US dollars for a Messenger to 200 pounds / 220 US dollars for a Convertible Backpack 45L, while the organisational cubes and pouches range from 20 to 40 pounds / 25 to 45 US dollars.

Image: Away; F.A.R